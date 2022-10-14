(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A prom for adults will be held on Oct. 15 at Almagre Venue in Colorado Springs.

Tattoo Prom was created to honor the memory of Brent Saurhagen who passed away after battling cancer.

“We all got to see an up close and personal experience with having somebody who fought it and dealt with it very personal level,” said Joel Hart, Co-Founder of Tattoo Prom. “After he passed, you know, amazing artist, amazing father, just a great human being.”

The event has been taking place for the past eight years. 2022’s theme will be Fire and Ice.

“We have the same people come back because it’s just it’s a fun thing to do, to come to tattoo prom,” said Amber Myers, Committee Member of Tattoo Prom.

Ticket funds go directly to support Ray of Hope a non-profit organization that helps cancer patients in Colorado.

“All of the money that we’ve given back over the years has come back kind of tenfold. And we’ve gotten even more folks involved, you know, in this over the years, just because they see the cause, they see the need and it definitely strikes a nerve with a lot of people,” said Hart. “It’s honoring to be able to commemorate somebody but also to be able to give back to such an amazing foundation.”

Tickets can be purchased both online or at the door. VIP Cocktail hour will start at 6 p.m. and doors will open to everyone at 7 p.m.