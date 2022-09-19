COLORADO SPRINGS — Fallen Heroes hosted their seventh annual Tattoo-a-thon on Saturday to support the local nonprofit Sue’s Gift.

Attendees to the event could get a $100 tattoo, with $75 going to aid the fight against ovarian cancer. This year, Fallen Heroes said there was an amazing response, with people lining up all the way around the building and down the block thirty minutes before the event even began!

The event is dear to many, not just for the opportunity for a new tattoo to benefit a good cause, but because the fight against cancer has impacted many who take part in organizing the event.

“Ovarian cancer took my mom,” said David Brown, Artist & Owner of Fallen Heroes Tattoo. “So, I like to do something that is from the heart, stays on the heart, never gets old… it’s not something you have to fake. I want to help the ladies that are struggling with this in Southern Colorado.”









Brown said this is one way to honor the memory of his mother, but that he knows the struggle she went through, so he wants to do everything he can to fight ovarian and gynecological cancer.

The Tattoo-a-thon this year raised an incredible $23,000 for Sue’s Gift.