PUEBLO — The 150th Colorado State Fair is in full swing, and there are still several events and tasty bites for guests to enjoy over the Labor Day weekend.

Krista Witiak and Paula Buck of Loving Living Local, went down to Pueblo to check out all the fun activities for families to enjoy. Krista and Paula checked out some must-try foods, 4-H exhibits and a stunt dog show for guests to check out.

The fairgrounds will be open to the public through Monday, September 5 (Labor Day). To purchase tickets or learn more about the State Fair, you can find more information here. You can also call (719) 561-8484 for additional questions.