COLORADO SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga (RMGY) and The Goat Patch Brewing Company are bringing goat yoga back to Colorado Springs.

RMGY will hold events at Four Mile Historic Park for:

May 14 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

May 15 at 9 a.m. and 11a.m.

Guests will get the chance to enjoy yoga with baby goats during a 45 minute lesson followed by 15 minutes of decompression. The baby goats will be available to pet and hold all to your hearts content with time to capture these special moments on camera.

A complimentary $1 off coupon for a beer will be given with each goat yoga ticket purchase for guests to enjoy drinks from the Goat Patch Brewing Company. The brewing company has won multiple bronze, silver and gold titles from The Great American Beer Festival and Colorado Springs Best Of awards.

RMGY says “good vibes only,” and to “bring love.”