COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo stayed open late on Thursday night for the Tails and Tunes fundraiser event.

The event is offered for adults ages 21 and over to come explore the zoo and listen to local bands.

“It’s a special night just for the grownups at the zoo,” said Rachel Wright, Public Relations Manager Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. “We’ve got five local musicians throughout the zoo, you can visit your favorite animals you could add on a sky riding ticket.”

Proceeds from the event will support the animals and the zoo’s conservation efforts.

“Spend that money at the zoo, you support us and our efforts for conservation,” said Wright. “We’re a nonprofit that doesn’t receive tax support, so we really depend on these events to keep funding the zoo operations, that excellent animal care that everyone’s come to expect from us.”

Featured bands include Red Moon Rounder, Melissa Crispo, Manitou Strings, Ryan Flores and Back Stage People.

“They’re all from around here, so it’s a great way to get exposed to some local musicians you may not have heard before,” said Wright.

Michelle Brown, Tails and Tunes visitor, said Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is a special place in Colorado Springs.

“The zoo means to me a connection to Colorado Springs,” said Brown. “It’s something I’m very proud of, and I always tell people to come here.”

Tickets for the event include admission to the zoo and two drink tickets. Small plates are also available for purchase throughout the event.

There are two more Tails & Tunes events happening in the future on August 25 and September 29. You can purchase a ticket for these upcoming dates online.