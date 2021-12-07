Tactical support unit arrests armed wanted felon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Friday, Dec. 3, around 2:30 PM, detectives with the Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Unit located Joy Tomlinson in the 17000 block of Warriors Path Drive in unincorporated El Paso County.

Tomlinson was wanted for drug distribution-related charges from an ongoing MVNI investigation and is known to routinely be armed with a firearm.



MVNI asked for aid from the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Unit to attempt to take her into custody. Upon contact with the suspect, she fled while driving a vehicle and intentionally rammed an unmarked and occupied TSU vehicle twice in an attempt to evade capture.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle became disabled a short distance away, resulting in her arrest without injury to any involved. Tomlinson has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on a combination of active Felony warrants and new Felony charges including Vehicular Eluding, Possession of a Weapon By A Previous Offender, Distribution of a Controlled Substance and First Degree Possession of Contraband.



Shane Wynn was contacted and detained on scene as well without incident. He is a convicted felon and was illegally in possession of a firearm and illegal drugs.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on Felony charges including Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Weapon By A Previous Offender.



From these two arrests, 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 65 grams of heroin, over 800 fentanyl pills and 3 illegally-possessed handguns were recovered (one of which was a reported stolen firearm).

