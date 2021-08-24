TABOR question voted 3-2 to add to El Paso County ballot

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The El Paso Board of County Commissioners has voted to place a county Taxpayer Bill of Rights question on the November 2021 Coordinated Election ballot. Commissioners voted on the measure after asking area citizens for their opinion in two separate public comment hearings.

The question, if passed by voters, would reset the county’s TABOR base, opening up the use $15 million in funds to address backlogged road infrastructure and parks projects. Commissioners also decided earlier in 2021 to refund the $7.1 million in funds collected above the 2020 county TABOR cap. Regardless of how voters vote on the ballot question, that will occur.

Stan VanderWerf, chair of the Board of County Commissioners, said, “TABOR will remain in effect here in El Paso County, and our tax rate will remain the same. Now the voters have the opportunity to decide if we can reset the base to address backlogged road infrastructure and parks needs and start to chip away at our transportation needs without raising the tax rate.”

The resolution was passed by the Board on a 3-2 vote (with Commissioners VanderWerf, Bremer, and Williams in favor with Commissioners Gonzalez and Geitner opposed).

Park and road priorities include the following:

Bear Creek Road

Black Forest Road (North of Hodgen)

Blaney Road South

Bradley Road

Burgess Road

Chipita Park Road

Date Street

Fairplay Drive

Galley Road East

Grinnell Boulevard

Lake Woodmoor Drive

Leather Chaps Drive

Meridian Road North

Old Stage Road

Paint Mine Road

Spiritwood Loop

Walker Road

Bear Creek Park

Fox Run Pak, including a northern Nature Center

Paint Mines Park

Fountain Creek Regional Trail

The Pineries

Ute Pass Regional Trail

The county question will be Question 1-A on this November’s ballot as the only question referred by the commissioners.