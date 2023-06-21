The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC had a hard fought match in the heat of Texas, but were unable to find the net, ending the night with a 1-0 loss.

With the temperature hovering at 105 at kickoff, the name of the game was pace, and the Switchbacks came out with a brutal one, holding possession of the ball for 67.1% of the first 15 minutes of play.

By the 37th minute, Deshane Beckford had already attempted three shots, more than any other player in the game. The boys in black and blue tallied seven shots to RGV’s one in the first half, but the game was kept scoreless thanks to RGV goalkeeper Tyler Deric’s efforts.

Rio Grande Valley FC (3-5-7, 16 PTS) scored the game’s only goal in the 64th minute courtesy of Frank Lopez.

The win streak for Colorado Springs (7-8-1, 22 PTS) ends at two, but they’ll have a quick turnaround to face New Mexico United on Saturday.