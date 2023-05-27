ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Switchbacks Press Release) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks got a late goal in Tampa but were unable to capture points out east, falling 2-1 to the Rowdies.

Tampa Bay brought the pace right from the opening whistle and scored in the seventh minute. Charlie Dennis sent a corner kick bending towards goal and the service ricocheted off Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera and in. There appeared to be contact with Herrera from a Rowdies defender, but the goal would stand and Tampa took the early lead.

Tampa found another goal in the 44th minute as JJ Williams tapped home a centered ball past Herrera to double the lead.

It took 47 minutes of second half play for the Switchbacks to find paydirt as Jairo Henriquez launched a shot just under the bar to cut the lead to a goal.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks return to action Fri., June 2, at Weidner Field against Oakland Roots SC.