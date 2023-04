SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXRM) — Four different players scored for Sacramento Republic FC in a 4-0 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Saturday night.

After a pair of 1-0 victories the last two weeks, Colorado Springs (3-2-1, 10 PTS) suffered its second loss of the season, again by shutout. Switchbacks FC also lost 1-0 at San Antonio FC on March 25.

Colorado Springs will host New Mexico United (1-2-1, 4 PTS) on Sat., April 22. The game will be broadcast on SOCO CW.