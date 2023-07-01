(SPONSORED) — The Switchbacks FC are back home this weekend after a double back-to-back loss against Rio Toros and New Mexico. Hogans men are hoping to take advantage of the Weidner Field crowd when they host Miami FC on Saturday, July 1.

The Switchbacks will have three consecutive home games starting Saturday in front of a home crowd at Weidner Field, which will give the team a home advantage.

Loving Living Local Host Nova caught up with Head Coach Stephen Hogan, who said the Switchbacks are very much needing a win this weekend in front of the home support.

For all the ticket information head to switchbacksfc.com and LIVE coverage will be shown on SOCO CW from 7 p.m.