COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Romario Williams scored the lone goal in the 80th minute, Christian Herrera tallied his second-straight clean sheet, and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC defeated Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1-0 in the two teams’ first-ever meeting Saturday night.

After an uneventful first half, Pittsburgh (1-1-3, 6 PTS) went down a man early in the second half following a red card.

Colorado Springs (3-1-1, 10 PTS) had its first prime scoring opportunity in the 71st minute. Deshane Beckford sent a cross to the left side of the box, where Patrick Segrist’s chance deflected off teammate Maalique Foster’s left hand and away from danger.

Foster, who was fouled in the box in the 75th minute, was given an opportunity to give the Switchbacks the lead. After a slow pace toward the ball, his soft-lob PK attempt was denied to keep the game scoreless.

Foster was instrumental in the Switchbacks finally breaking through, giving a pass to Segrist, who fired a pass to Williams at the top of the goal area for an easy tap-in with the right foot.

Switchbacks FC will visit the Western Conference’s top team — Sacramento Republic FC — Sat., April 15. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.