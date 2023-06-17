COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Christian Herrera made eight saves, Romario Williams and Maalique Foster each scored goals, and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC picked up a 2-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC Saturday night at Weidner Field.

Herrera made five first-half saves, including a sprawling stop in the 11th minute to keep the game scoreless. Williams tallied his sixth goal of the season about 20 minutes later, deflecting in a ground cross from Deshane Beckford, who chipped the ball over a Las Vegas defender before sprinting past him to set up the chance.

The Switchbacks’ second goal came in the 52nd minute. Once again down the right wing, but on the other side of the field, it was Foster beating a defender to catch up to the through ball from Devon “Speedy” Williams before blasting his second goal of the season past Lights FC goalkeeper Alan Diaz.

Colorado Springs (7-7-1, 22 PTS) has now won back-to-back games following a five-game losing streak. Switchbacks FC will begin a two-game road trip Wed., June 21, at Rio Grande Valley.