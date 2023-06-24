ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KXRM) — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fell behind in the first half and couldn’t catch up to New Mexico United, losing 2-1 Saturday night at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Amando Moreno’s bicycle-kick goal began the scoring in the 33rd minute to help New Mexico (5-7-3, 18 PTS) to a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

Early in the second half, United doubled its lead with a goal from Daniel Bruce in the 48th minute.

Switchbacks FC (7-9-1, 22 PTS) found the scoreboard in the 71st minute when Juan Tejada’s centering cross for Aaron Wheeler was kicked in by New Mexico defender Kalen Ryden, whose diving defensive attempt ricocheted to the right of goalkeeper Alex Tambakis.

All of Colorado Springs’ seven losses in the past nine games have been decided by one goal. The Switchbacks will return home to play Miami FC Sat., July 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game can be watched locally on SOCO CW.