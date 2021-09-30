Sweeten your party with Sugar Moon Mobile Bar Company!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kelli Crosby is raising the bar when it comes to throwing a party via a vintage mobile bar!

According to Kelli, she dreamed of a ranch life where she could own horses and maybe even own and operate a wedding venue on the property. It was only a matter of time before Kelli and her husband bought a camper, gave notice to Kelli’s business partners, sold her shares in the practice and started Sugar Moon Mobile Bar Company!

Established in 2020, Sugar Moon Bar Co. has become a niche party rental company.

Although the company does not provide or serve alcohol or beverages for events, the company does offer adorable vintage mobile bars. Kelli works with venues, caterers, bartending companies, baristas, distilleries and breweries as well as individuals and businesses that would like a mobile bar for a private event on private property.

To learn more about Sugar Moon Mobile Bar Co., watch the videos above and visit the company’s website.