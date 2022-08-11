COLORADO SPRINGS — From edible cookie dough to delicious quarter-pound cookies and brownies, there’s a new spot in town to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Mary’s Mountain Cookies opened downtown in July, and business has been booming. According to Kristy Rigdon, Proprietor of Mary’s Mountain Cookies – Downtown Colorado Springs, during their first month open they scooped upwards of 10,000 cookies.

Mary’s Mountain Cookies has a variety of treats to choose from including; traditional, gourmet and ice cream-filled cookies. Right now summer hours are seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the location on Tejon Street.

To learn more about Mary’s Mountain Cookies and the treats offered, click here.