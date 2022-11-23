(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The holidays are here, so it’s time to treat yourself with Cotton Blossom Caramel where you’ll find gourmet caramel sauces, chews & other sweets!

Founder Liz Deen ensures every treat is lovingly handcrafted in small batches, with hopes to make your life a little sweeter.

Cotton Blossom Caramel is growing this holiday season. If you want to walk right into a Hallmark movie, pay a visit to Cotton Blossom Caramel Boutique in Black Forest (6755 Shoup Rd., Cabin B). The new holiday-inspired boutique is open now through Dec. 23 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sundays.

If you’d like to place a custom order, you can head to the Cotton Blossom Caramel website, or keep an eye out on social media to see where Liz is headed next.

Quick Cooking Tips from Liz: Christmas Jam

15 minutes before your holiday ham is finished cooking, heat up a full jar of the Christmas Jam for 90 seconds in the microwave. Pour over your ham, then pop it back into the oven!

Quick Cooking Tips from Liz: Gourmet Caramel Sauce

Just take a jar of the Gourmet Caramel Sauce, preferably Salted Caramel, and mix it in with your apple pie filling on the stove.