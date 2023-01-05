(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Seven newly elected and re-elected El Paso County Officials will be sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

These officials will take their oaths of office at 8 a.m. in the Auditorium at Centennial Hall located at 200 South Cascade Avenue. The Board of County Commissioners meeting will take place immediately following the ceremony at 10 a.m.

El Paso County will live stream the ceremony on the county’s channel and Facebook.

The list of officials to be sworn in are as follows: