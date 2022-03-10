EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An investigation started by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) in October of 2021 resulted in a slew of charges against two suspects – one of them, a juvenile.

It began when a high school in the county began receiving calls from an unknown man, who said he would carry out threats against the school. EPSO determined those threats to be unfounded, however, they were able to link the man to swatting calls in jurisdictions across the country. Those calls ranged from bomb and active shooter threats to fake disturbances.

But further information revealed during the investigation required the involvement of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC), which is led by the Colorado Springs Police Department and comprised of detectives from EPSO and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

EPSO reports that in addition to the swatting calls, the suspect also tried to extort several juvenile females for sexually explicit images and videos.

ICAC identified the suspect – a minor – and his location – in Arvada. He is charged with false reporting of explosives, interference with educational institutions, and false reporting to authorities.

Another person – a minor – was also arrested. She is charged with false report of explosives.

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), is a group of local and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as prosecutors located in and around the state of Colorado who are trained and dedicated to protecting children online by investigating and prosecuting crimes committed against children, facilitated by the internet, technology, and computer usage.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.