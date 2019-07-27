Residents will have the opportunity to celebrate “Earth Day Every Day” at the 3rd annual Sustain-A-Fest.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Sustain-A-Fest is a community celebration to learn about sustainable practices through demonstrations and activities.

The festival will feature live music, local food trucks and family-friendly activities, including: a bounce house, blow up obstacle course, mobile zoo, face painting and CaveSim.

This free event welcomes all age groups to Acacia Park, 115 E Platte Ave, from noon – 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Come out and learn about the organizations in Colorado Springs that are making a difference around sustainability.