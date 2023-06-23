(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) told FOX21News.com that it has received reports of a suspicious item found at the Goodwill on Kelly Johnson Boulevard in the Briargate area.

At around Noon on Friday, June 23, CSPD was called to the Goodwill Kelly Johnson Store about a “suspicious item” found in the production area of the store.

CSPD said the regional Bomb Squad is responding and the building has been evacuated.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn more.