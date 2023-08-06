Editor’s note — This story has been updated to correct the county and street location where the suspicious death occurred. We regret the error.

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Pueblo West on Friday, Aug. 4.

At approximately 8 p.m., deputies responded to a crash on Tenderfoot Lane, which is east of Purcell Boulevard and west of I-25. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead in a white SUV.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will identify the man and determine the cause of death, per PCSO. If you saw anything suspicious or know anything about the crash, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 reference #23074.