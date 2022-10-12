(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a man was found dead near the corner of North Dayton Avenue and East 1st Street in Pueblo late Wednesday morning, Oct. 12.

At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers were notified of a body found near railroad tracks by N. Dayton Ave. Detectives claimed the incident as a suspicious death due to the unknown circumstances surrounding the death. ID Detectives are continuing to process the scene and collect evidence, according to PPD.

PPD said the case appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community based on information initially acquired by officers.

The identity of the victim will later be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.