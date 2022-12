(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two men found dead in Pueblo on Thursday, Dec. 22, are being investigated as suspicious deaths by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

At approximately 10:23 p.m., officers were called to a local business on the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth St. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found two men dead on scene.

PPD says the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.