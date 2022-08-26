PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious.

According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death.

Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police are gathering and processing evidence to determine what lead to the person’s death. No additional details were released.

Follow FOX21 News for updates on this story.