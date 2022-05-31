PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are looking to speak with a person of interest in the case of a suspicious death.

On Tuesday, May 31, officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were sent to the 3000 block of North Elizabeth Street, near the intersection of West 30th Street, on a welfare check. Several people had reported they had not seen their neighbor in several days, and wanted to check on her welfare.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead on scene. PPD said there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and Crimes Against Person’s Detectives responded to the scene. Detectives are seeking to speak with 33-year-old Tyler Jordan Mitchell as a person of interest regarding this case.

Tyler is currently wanted on two unrelated misdemeanor arrest warrants. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’09″ tall, weighing 155 lbs. with blonde hair. He is known to keep his right arm in a sling due to a deformity.

If you know his whereabouts, or if you have any information on this incident, contact Detective Cardona 719-240-0130 or the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.