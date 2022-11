(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking information on the identify of two suspect who stole items from a Pueblo West Walgreens in late October.

PCSO says one woman paid for a few items and the other suspect left with a cart full of unpaid items.

If you have information, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or go online to submit a tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.