(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects who purchased items at multiple Walmart stores with stolen credit cards.

Courtesy of FPD: Female with white hoodie

Courtesy of FPD: Male with baseball cap and black shirt

Courtesy of FPD: Male with gray shirt

Courtesy of FPD: Female with black puffer jacket

Courtesy of FPD: Female with black shirt

Courtesy of FPD: Female with black shirt

FPD says the suspects used stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise at a Walmart located at 6310 South Highway 85 and a second Walmart located at 4425 Venetucci Boulevard.

If you can identify any of these individuals, contact Officer Enrique Venegas at (719) 225-3559 or evenegas@fountainpd.com.