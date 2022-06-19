COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) used pepper spray to capture two suspects robbing an American Furniture Warehouse located on the corner of N Chestnut St. and Mesa Valley Rd. early morning.

Shane Purvis and an unidentified woman face Burglary and Criminal Mischief felony charges. Estimated damage to the business, caused by the suspects, is expected to be several thousand dollars.

After medical clearances are obtained, both suspects will be transported to the Criminal Justice Center on felony charges as well as other outstanding warrants, police say.

At 6:37 a.m., CSPD officers from the Gold Hill division responded to an in-progress burglary at an American Furniture Warehouse in Colorado Springs.

The officers established a containment perimeter around the building and confirmed there were two suspects inside with building surveillance. The suspects were given multiple verbal commands to exit the business but continued to hide within the building.

The suspects were eventually captured and taken into custody after officers used pepper spray multiple times.