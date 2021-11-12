Suspects on the run after committing armed robbery at Colorado Springs 7-Eleven

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning at a gas station.

According to Stetson Hills police, two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 5500 Powers Center Point, which is in the area of Road Star Driving School and Happy Time Dine-In.

5500 Powers Center Point, Colorado Springs

One suspect was armed with a handgun and stole cash and vape devices while the other suspect stood by the door serving as a lookout.

Both suspects ran from the store and headed north.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Turkey Day Giveaway Enter to Win a Thanksgiving Dinner From Pikes Peak Napa Auto Care
November 17 2021 11:59 pm