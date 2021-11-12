Suspects on the run after committing armed robbery at Colorado Springs 7-Eleven

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning at a gas station.

According to Stetson Hills police, two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 5500 Powers Center Point, which is in the area of Road Star Driving School and Happy Time Dine-In.

5500 Powers Center Point, Colorado Springs

One suspect was armed with a handgun and stole cash and vape devices while the other suspect stood by the door serving as a lookout.

Both suspects ran from the store and headed north.

No arrests have been made in this case.