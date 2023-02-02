(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men are suspected of damaging fiber-optic cables and causing an internet outage in the downtown Colorado Springs area, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, on Wednesday, Jan. 11 officers were called to 322 East Cucharras Street to investigate 10 fiber-optic cables that had been damaged. Police say the damage for the cables ranges between $151,316 to 251,316 and the damage caused an internet outage for a large portion of the downtown Colorado Springs area.

During January, CSPD detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit were working a pattern of vehicle thefts, which included the suspects and their vehicle from the fiber-optic damage case.

Detectives were able to identify Michael Taylor and Brad Koczot as the suspects in the damage.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department, Michael Taylor

CSPD said both suspects have been identified as prolific criminal offenders. CSPD has arrested Michael Taylor and Brad Koczot has a warrant out for his arrest.