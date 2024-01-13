(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said two suspects were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 11 for overdose deaths in Pueblo and El Paso counties after evading police since 2022.

In August of 2022, a fentanyl overdose investigation resulting in death was initiated in El Paso County where Hailee Helton and Thomas Galiano III were identified as suspects. Police also identified them as suspects in an overdose in Pueblo County.

CSPD said a federal arrest warrant for the suspects for unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in death in El Paso and Pueblo counties was obtained in August of 2023.

On Jan. 11, 2024, detectives obtained information on the location of Helton and Galiano in the 300 block of South 18th Street near Cimarron Street.

CSPD said when detectives arrived the suspects ran away, but after a brief chase, they were placed into custody.