Suspects arrested in multi-vehicle crash involving El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two suspects have been arrested following a multi-vehicle crash involving El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies Friday afternoon.

31-year-old Caleb Miles and 19-year-old Brooke Macklin were arrested in connection to the crash.

An EPSO spokesperson says the incident began when the suspect drilled a hole into another person’s car and tried to siphon gas, then fled. The suspects were known to responding deputies and were suspects in other crimes throughout El Paso County and Colorado Springs.

Dispatch confirmed to Deputies that the vehicle was stolen near Meridian Road and a pursuit began.

The pursuit traveled around eastern El Paso County before entering into City jurisdiction. At times, the suspect was traveling on the wrong side of the road, crossing medians and running stop signs.

Multiple attempts were made to disable the vehicle, however, the suspect was able to get away.

The suspect continued toward the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard, running the red light and striking a couple of vehicles that disabled his vehicle. The suspects were arrested at that time.

Caleb Miles had active warrants for numerous charges to include: Felony Vehicular Eluding, Theft, Obstruction, Criminal Mischief, Driving Under Restraint, License Plate Violations, Motor Vehicle Theft (Multiple Counts), Criminal Trespass and Violation of Bail Bond Conditions.

Macklin had an active Failure to Comply warrant.

Four deputies vehicles were hit and one deputy was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released.

