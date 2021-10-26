Suspects fire guns in El Paso County, ram vehicle into occupied patrol car

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On the evening of October 22, 2021, several 911 calls were made to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office regarding multiple gun shots fired on Empress Circle.

Law enforcement officers from several units responded to the scene, but when they arrived, the suspect vehicle was gone. They did find numerous shell casings, though, as well as home video surveillance that recorded part of the incident.

Hours later, deputies say they tracked down the vehicle in Security/Widefield and found it had been stolen. The vehicle drove off and deputies did not chase after it.

A short time later the vehicle was spotted again, this time on B Street. Deputies used their cars to block the suspect vehicle. The driver vehicle rammed into a marked patrol car while a deputy driver was inside.

This deputy was not injured.

Four people jumped out of the suspect vehicle and ran off. Several deputies chased after those people and were able to capture them all.

One suspect violently resisted deputies’ effort to arrest him, spitting on and attempting to head butt them. Fortunately, none of the suspects nor any deputies were injured. One person arrested was an adult man and the other three arrested were juveniles. A handgun was also recovered.

This is an ongoing, multi-agency investigation. As such, information on the arrests, a description of the suspect vehicle, and the other specific incidences that may be related will not be released at this time.