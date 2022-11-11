(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men were arrested after an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) about a robbery that happened on Nov. 9 on Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive.

According to CSPD, on Nov. 9 at around 10:50 p.m. officers responded to a robbery at the 4800 block of Barnes Rd. near the intersection, with Oro Blanco Dr. A suspect demanded money from a victim and received an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses told police that the suspect left the area as a passenger on a black motorcycle and provided a description to police.

CSPD’s investigation lead officers to the 3700 block of Meadowland Boulevard where the two alleged suspects were taken into custody.