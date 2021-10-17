Suspect who stole U-Haul calls police and asks for deputies to stop chasing him

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A driver who allegedly stole a U-Haul truck called police dispatch and asked for deputies to stop chasing him after they located the stolen truck.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Adams County sheriff deputies located the stolen U-Haul parked at a convenience store on the corner of Federal Boulevard and West 80th Avenue.

When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver took off. Police pursued the truck and the driver called dispatch to ask why he was being chased and wanted the deputies to stop.

Deputies had to use tire deflation devices, and the vehicle finally stopped at West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street, where the driver was arrested.