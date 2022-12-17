(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working to identify a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17.

At 12:24 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was out on a call near the corner of Chelton Road and Charwood Lane when firefighters heard gunshots. Law enforcement was notified and sent out to investigate.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the shooting suspect had been upset with employees at a 24-hour fast food restaurant. As the suspect drove away, multiple shots were fired into the building and an outbuilding, according to CSPD.

Police said no individuals were injured. Officers are working to identify the suspect.