(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle gasoline theft.

CCPD said the suspect was seen draining gasoline out of vehicles after drilling holes in gas tanks. The suspect was driving a white, late 2010’s Ford F-150, four-door short bed.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or vehicle, contact Officer Bodycomb with CCPD.