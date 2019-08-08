Suspect wanted for bank robbery in Pueblo





PUEBLO, Colo. — On August 7, 2019, just before 5 P.M. officers responded to a robbery at Security Service Credit Union.

Officers learned that a male came into the credit union and demanded all the money from the clerk.

Officers are still looking for the male is described to be in his late 20’s, white male, average build approximately 5’8 tall. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes while carrying a yellow bag.

According to witnesses, the male was possibly wearing makeup and had a fake beard.

The suspect was last seen walking eastbound from the Security Service Credit Union on Vinewood Ln, there are no known vehicles associated with this suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250, or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).