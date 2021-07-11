Suspect tries to sell stolen item, flees from police, gets into car crash, and gets ejected from vehicle

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — One man faces critical injuries after police say he tried to sell a stolen item at a local pawn store, fled from police, crashed into a car, and was ejected from his vehicle.

According to the Woodland Park Police Department, it all started Saturday afternoon when a man tried to sell a stolen item to Woodland Park Pawn & Loan. When officers arrived, the suspect ran away and jumped into a running Jeep.

He then pulled onto Highway 24, driving westbound in eastbound lanes. That is when a gray sport utility SUV turned left across eastbound lanes, causing the suspect’s Jeep to hit the SUV. The Jeep then rolled over and ejected its driver.

Off duty medical personnel was first at the scene and provided care until emergency medical personnel took over.

The suspect was taken to Memorial Central in critical condition. The SUV’s occupants were released from the scene with no injuries. Their vehicle was drivable.

The suspect’s Jeep has been impounded as Woodland Park police investigate.