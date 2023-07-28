(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly strangled a woman and was involved in a standoff with police on Thursday, July 27.

CSPD said on Thursday at around 6:40 p.m., police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Suncrest Court near Cheyenne Meadows Road and CanAm Highway on a report of a domestic violence strangulation.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Jesus Velasquez and a woman who told officers she had been strangled. There were also four children on the scene.

Police were able to get the woman and three children out of the home and to safety, but Velasquez and one child refused to leave. Police later obtained a search warrant for the home and an arrest warrant for Velasquez, and the Tactical Enforcement Unit was called in.

At around 1:40 a.m. on Friday, July 28, a negotiator was able to convince Velasquez to surrender himself peacefully and he was taken into custody without further incident.

CSPD said Velasquez was taken to the Criminal Justice Center on charges of Domestic Violence related to Second-Degree Assault, among other charges.