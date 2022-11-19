Photo of the suspect taken from security camera footage during the crime. | Courtesy of Fountain Police Department

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect who stole and damaged over $2,000 worth of merchandise on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The suspect burglarized a business near the corner of Alegre Circle and Alegre Street, per FPD.

The suspect is a White male wearing a gray hoodie, black and white bandana, black beanie, jeans, gloves and white shoes with a blue “N” on them, according to FPD.

If you can identify the pictured subject or have any further information on this case, contact Sergeant Isaiah Walter at IWalter@FountainPD.com or at (719) 323-0607.