(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a person is in the hospital after someone fired a gun from a car at a victim on Friday, Sept. 23.

Just after 8 p.m., hospital staff reported a person had arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound.

CSPD says two parties were in the area of the 900 block of North Union Boulevard in two separate vehicles. Words were exchanged between the two vehicles and the suspect fired a shot at the victim. The vehicle then drove off.

The victim was treated for a serious injury but is expected to make a full recovery, according to CSPD. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.