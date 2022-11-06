(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a stolen truck that fled with two unidentified passengers Saturday night on Nov. 5.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., officers located an occupied vehicle that was a stolen silver Dodge Ram CO/626PIR. Police attempted a non-contact block while the truck was parked.

According to CSPD, one of the passengers fled on foot while the driver reversed the truck hitting a marked police vehicle. The truck then drove forward directly into a second officer’s marked vehicle, pushing the patrol car approximately 15 feet, per CSPD. No officers or suspects were injured during the incident.

The suspect who fled on foot was known to have warrants and was caught by police. The stolen truck fled at a high rate of speed with two unidentified occupants and was not located.