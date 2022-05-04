FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The suspect of a burglary that occurred Tuesday, was arrested by Fountain Police Department (FDP).

Courtesy of Fountain Police Department

Fountain Valley YMCA, located on 326 W. Alabama Avenue, notified FPD of a burglary that occurred early morning.

The suspect was identified by Detectives with the Directed Investigation Community Engagement Team (D.I.C.E.) as 29-year-old Michael Vialpando.

A search warrant was conducted Wednesday morning near the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Cherry Circle. Detectives arrested Vialpando and recovered the property that had been stolen from the YMCA.

Vialpando is being charged with Theft and Second-Degree Burglary. He is currently on probation for burglary in which he pled guilty to burglarizing the City of Fountain Housing Authority in December 2021.