PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) charged a man for a homicide that occurred in Oct 2021.

Nicholas Wayne Tumblin, 32, was in custody on an unrelated murder charge when PCSO detectives served Tumblin a new warrant, Tuesday.

The new charges include Homicide, Murder 1 after Deliberation (F1) and Second degree Kidnapping (F3).

Police records say Raymond Ray Jr., 24, was reported missing by family members in July 2021. His body was discovered by a landowner in rural Pueblo County in August 2021.

In Oct 2021, Tumblin was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department for the murder of 36-year-old Eric Trujillo and is awaiting trial.

This is still an ongoing investigation.