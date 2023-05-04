(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man allegedly involved in a series of robberies was arrested Thursday afternoon on May 4, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Shortly after 1:10 p.m., 20-year-old William Marshall was arrested in Fort Carson. He is facing charges of six counts of Second Degree Kidnapping (Level 2 Felony) and three counts of aggravated Robbery (Level 3 Felony), according to CSPD.

During April and early May, officers were called to robberies at three Family Dollar stores in Colorado Springs. The suspect, later identified as Marshall, had taken an undisclosed amount of money, per CSPD.

No injuries were reported by victims.

CSPD said Marshal was taken into custody as he attempted to enter Fort Carson through its gates.