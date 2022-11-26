(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect of a shooting has turned himself into the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following the death of a man Friday afternoon on Nov. 25.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane. At the scene, officers located a victim and administered medical aid. The victim was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Patrol units were able to have the suspect turn himself in, according to CSPD. Police said the suspect and victim knew each other. CSPD stated there are no other suspects or known danger to the community. At this time, the suspect has not been officially charged.

The El Paso County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death. The ongoing investigation is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.