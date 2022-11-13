(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a suspect who shot a victim late Sunday morning on Nov. 13.

At 11:50 a.m., officers were called to the corner of Wild Bird Way and Twin Creek Terrace for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man who was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to FPD.

The suspect has been taken into custody. FPD says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.