(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), along with the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a suspect allegedly connected to two bank robberies in Pueblo County.

PCSO said 46-year-old James Matthew Cain, was being sought on an arrest warrant in connection with the two bank robberies; the first was on Friday, Aug. 4 at the Pueblo Bank and Trust, and the second was on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at InBank in Pueblo West.

Initially, the Pueblo Police Department was investigating the Pueblo Bank and Trust, but when security camera evidence linked the two robberies, PCSO took over the investigation.

In both robberies, PCSO said Cain allegedly entered the bank and gave notes to the tellers demanding money before leaving in a white Chevy Silverado truck. PCSO detectives were able to find the truck and after executing a search warrant on the truck, were able to identify Cain as the suspect in both robberies.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

According to PCSO, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, PCSO detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cain who has an address in Cañon City. PCSO detectives watched the home and confirmed Cain was at the location. Cain initially refused to comply with orders from law enforcement, so a SWAT team from CCPD was called in to assist. Cain was eventually taken into custody with the help of CCPD and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our detectives did great investigative work on these robberies,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “Their persistence and dedication resulted in the quick identification, location, and arrest of this dangerous suspect.”